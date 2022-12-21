Congress slams BJP government over Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

He maintained that despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking both the state leaders not to rake up the issue, Maharashtra leaders have continued to issue statements regarding the border dispute.



"If leaders of Maharashtra talk according to their whims and fancies, we can also talk very well on those lines," Siddaramaiah stated.



"Earlier the Maharashtra government demanded implementation of the Mahajan Commission report. As per the report of Mahajan Commission, the border issue between two states had been solved. In spite of that, Maharashtra state is raking up the issue," he said.