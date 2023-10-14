Congress slams BRS govt in Telangana over student's suicide, says youngsters will unseat it

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday flayed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana after a 23-year-old woman student committed suicide in the state allegedly over repeated postponement and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission exams.

Thousands of young aspirants in the state are frustrated and enraged due to the rank apathy of the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government in conducting examinations and the youngsters are sure to oust it from power, he added.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, "Shocked and deeply anguished by the suicide of a 23-year-old girl student in Telangana, who reportedly took the drastic step to end her life due to repeated postponements and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission Exams."

He added that in this hour of grief and anger, "our heart goes out to the family of Marri Pravallika".