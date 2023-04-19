Congress slams Centre, Gujarat govt over remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the central and Gujarat governments over the remission granted to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case last year, saying the truth about the basis on which such criminals were released needs to come out.

The Opposition party's assertion came a day after the Supreme Court questioned the Gujarat government over the remission granted to these convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. The court said the gravity of the offence should have been considered and asked whether there was any application of mind.

The Centre and the Gujarat government also told the court they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission.