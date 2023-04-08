Congress slams govt after NGT forms panel to revisit environmental nod to Nicobar project

The Congress on Friday attacked the Centre over the National Green Tribunal constituting a committee to re-examine the environmental nod to the Great Nicobar Island project, alleging that the Modi government has embarked on "ecocide" and what is being pushed through is an "ecological nightmare".

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a high-powered committee to re-examine the environmental clearance granted to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIDCO) for the multi-component mega project in the Great Nicobar Island.

Alongside the development of an international container transhipment terminal, the project also involves the construction of a military-civil dual-use airport, a gas-, diesel- and solar-based power plant, and a township.