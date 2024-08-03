Economic travesty: Congress on over 2.1 lakh Indians giving up citizenship in 2023

"If nothing else, this is an economic travesty that will seriously shrink our tax revenue base over the next few years," he said.

In his written reply, Kirti Vardhan Singh had also shared the corresponding data for 2011-2018. The figures for 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 was 2.25 lakh, 1.63 lakh, 85,256, and 1.44 lakh, according to the data.

The response was made to a query posed by AAP member Raghav Chadha, who also sought to know whether the government had taken steps to find the reasons for such "high number of renunciation" and "low acceptance of Indian citizenship".

He also sought to know whether the government had tried to determine the "financial as well as intellectual drainage" and loss to the country because of the high renouncement of citizenship.

"The reasons for renouncing/taking citizenship are personal," the minister responded. "The government recognises the potential of the global workplace in an era of a knowledge economy. It has also brought about a transformational change in its engagement with the Indian diaspora."

A "successful, prosperous, and influential diaspora" is an "asset for India," Singh had said.

"India stands to gain a lot from tapping its diaspora networks and productive utilisation of the soft power that comes from having such a flourishing diaspora. The government's efforts are also aimed at harnessing the diaspora potential to its fullest including through sharing of knowledge and expertise," he had said.