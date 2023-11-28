Congress slams V-P Dhankhar for comparing PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi

"Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of the British with truth and non-violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the path of progress on which we always wanted to see," he added.

Even Congress MP Manickam Tagore lashed out at the Vice-President and dubbed his comments "shameful".

In a post on X, Tagore, who is Congress Goa in charge said, "If you compare with Mahatma it's shameful Sir, we all know there is a limit to sycophancy now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair and position and to be a sycophant does not add value Sir. With respect Vice President."