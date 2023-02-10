Congress, some oppn MPs stage walkout from RS

The Congress and some other opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha staged a walkout on Friday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak in the House.



Kharge wanted to raise the issue of some of his observations being expunged by the chair, but he was not allowed on the plea that he cannot read the same remarks which have already been expunged.



Opposition members protested in support of the Leader of Opposition who wanted to raise his point, but the chair did not accede to their demand.