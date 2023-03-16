Congress stages walkout from MP Assembly over death of two tribal persons

Opposition Congress members on Thursday created ruckus in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on the issue of death of two tribal persons, including a woman, in the Mhow area of Indore district and staged a walkout from the House terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as "anti-adivasi".



Congress MLA and former minister Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho alleged a young tribal woman was killed after being gangraped and when her community members gheraoed the Dongargaon police post under the Badgonda police station in Mhow in protest, police opened fire, killing a tribal man on Wednesday evening.



Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh and former chief minister Kamal Nath also raised the issue and sought to corner the BJP government.



Singh said the tribal woman was raped and murdered and when her community members protested over the issue and wanted to catch the accused, cops opened fire, killing the tribal man and injuring others, and demanded a statement from Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Mishra termed the incident as "very unfortunate."