Congress storms BJP's Pune bastion, Kasbapeth changes hands after 28 years

In a stunner, the Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar bagged the Kasbapeth Assembly seat - ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party from its stronghold of 27 years - on Thursday.



He defeated his BJP rival Hemant Rasane - who conceded defeat in the polls - even as the official announcement is expected soon.



Dhangekar's victory is considered a major political setback for the BJP in what has been its safe seat of nearly three decades.



While Dhangekar secured 73,284 votes, Rasane got 62,244 votes as per the final tally.