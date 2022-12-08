Congress surge in Himachal trends: Party ahead on 37 of 68 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 27

According to early trends, some of the prominent candidates who are trailing include ministers Rajinder Garg from Ghumarwin, Rajiv Saizal from Kasauli, Suresh Bhardwaj from Kasumpti and Virender Kanwar from Kutlehar and Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur.



Senior Congress leader and sitting MLA Asha Kumari was trailing from Dalhousie while Congress' Kaul Singh was trailing from Darang.



Chief Minister Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh have maintained that their parties would get full majority with over 40 out of the 68 seats.



Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am.



"In the early trends, the BJP was ahead. The party will retain power in the state and change the tradition (of the alternate government trend). We are confident of winning," Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.



Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power in the last nearly four decades.



The results of the elections will also reveal whether the BJP's all-out personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buck the 'alternate government' trend has worked or not.



For the opposition Congress, however, a victory in Himachal is much-needed for its revival, as it has seen a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.



About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12. A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray.