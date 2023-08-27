Congress take on Cauvery row: BJP instigating people, won't succeed

Even as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) third meeting is all set to take place in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 for two days, the Congress feels that it is the BJP that is instigating people to hold protests and create problems over the Cauvery water issue between the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments.

The Congress also said that all the parties are united on the issue of the Cauvery water.

The issue of the Cauvery water release by the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government to Tamil Nadu has gained momentum ahead of the INDIA alliance parties third crucial meeting in Mumbai.

The meeting will also be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin.

The two leaders might not discuss the Cauvery water issue in the INDIA alliance meeting, but Kharge being from Karnataka and Stalin from Tamil Nadu will be looking at each other with hope to take the alliance ahead for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections without any fissures.