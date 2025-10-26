Congress takes a dig at Modi after Trump repeats 'Russian oil’ claim

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that India is cutting back on the purchase of Russian oil, saying "no wonder" the prime minister’s "huglomacy" is not visible today in Kuala Lumpur.

The opposition party's jibe came after Trump, on his way to Malaysia to attend the ASEAN Summit, told reporters that "India is cutting back completely" on the purchase of Russian oil.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, said, “Last night, aboard Air Force One on the way to Kuala Lampur, President Trump repeated – for at least the sixth time – the claim that India is cutting down on the imports of Russian oil. This time, he has said that India will zero the imports of Russian oil."

"No wonder, Mr. Modi's huglomacy is not visible today in Kuala Lumpur,” Ramesh said, taking a swipe at the prime minister.

Ramesh also shared a video clip of Trump's interaction with reporters in which he repeated his claim of India cutting back Russian oil imports.