Congress threatens nationwide stir if JPC probe on SEBI row not launched

Stepping up its attack against the Narendra Modi government over Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the Congress on Monday threatened to launch a nationwide protest if its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter is not accepted.

Hindenburg Research, an investment research firm that uses activist short-selling to expose corporate fraud and malfeasance, alleged on Saturday that the SEBI chairperson and her husband Dhaval Buch had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani — elder brother of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani — to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices.

Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal described the allegations as "very serious" and accused the prime minister of supporting the Adani Group and its chairman Gautam Adani on the matter.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court's verdict in this case was based on SEBI's report, but the SEBI chairperson and her husband had not disclosed to the apex court their investments in the offshore entities linked to Adani.

"It's a situation where the fence itself is eating the crop; even the Supreme Court was misled," the Congress leader said. "The Supreme Court should take up the case on its own."

He also said the Congress would examine the legal aspects of approaching the top court on this matter. "The prime minister's silence on the matter amounts to destruction of credibility," Venugopal told reporters at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport.