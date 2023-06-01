Congress to attend June 12 meeting of opposition parties in Patna: Ramesh

The Congress on Thursday said it will participate in the June 12 meeting of opposition parties in Patna but is yet to decide on who will attend the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar has convened the meeting.

"The Congress will surely participate in the June 12 meeting of opposition leaders in Patna. However, who will participate is not decided. The Congress party will soon decide who will attend the meeting," AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters in New Delhi.

"But, the Congress is surely attending that opposition meeting," he asserted.