Congress to fight 2027 Punjab polls under collective leadership: Bhupesh Baghel

The Congress will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections under a model of collective leadership, with no chief ministerial face announced in advance, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Baghel said all senior leaders of the party would jointly lead the campaign, adding that the final decision on the chief ministerial candidate would be taken later by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa were present at the briefing.

Baghel said that except for the 2017 elections, when Amarinder Singh was declared the chief ministerial candidate, the Congress has traditionally fought Punjab polls under collective leadership.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister was in the state as part of the Congress’ ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’, a mass outreach programme opposing the Centre’s decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening a rights-based law that guarantees 100 days of employment to rural labourers.

“MGNREGA was enacted to secure the right to work for the poorest. Scrapping it amounts to taking away that right,” Baghel said.