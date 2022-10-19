Congress to get new President today
Counting of votes cast in the election for a new Congress President will begin on Wednesday
Ahead of counting of votes set to begin at 10 a.m., all the ballot papers will be mixed in an effort to not know how many ballots the two candidates -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor --have been received from a particular state.
Results will be announced later in the day once the counting process is completed.
Since 1998, Sonia Gandhi has been the President, while Rahul Gandhi also occupied the post for a brief period and resigned following the 2019 poll debacle.
