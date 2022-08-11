Congress to hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on August 28 in Delhi

The Congress will hold a 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally against inflation on August 28 at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.



In a statement on Thursday, the Congress party said that it will take the fight against price rise and unemployment forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks.



"The party will organise several 'Mehangai Chaupal' interactive meetings at Mandis, retail markets and other locations in all the Assembly constituencies from 17th to 23rd August 2022. This will culminate in a 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on 28 August 2022 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. Pradesh Congress Committees will simultaneously hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol - Chalo Dilli' events at the state, district, and block levels," said Jairam Ramesh in a statement.