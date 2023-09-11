Congress to hold screening committee for MP on Tuesday

The Congress has announced several guarantees for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the crucial elections in the state.

The Congress formed a government under Kamal Nath after winning in 2018 assembly elections, however, in March 2020, the party lost power after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 MLAs, who switched sides to the BJP.

The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state.

The BJP has already announced a list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh last month.