Congress to intensify agitation against govt over Adani row

The Congress will organise a march to Governor Houses across country on the Adani row on March 13. The party will also organise block-level agitations in front of offices of public sector banks and LIC between March 6 and March 10 all over the country to corner the government over the issue.



'Pardafash' rallies will be organised at all the district headquarters in March. A massive 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' march will be organised at the state headquarters on March 13, party sources said.



After district headquarters, the 'Pardafash' rallies will be organised in all state capitals in April, and these will be addressed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other national-level leaders.