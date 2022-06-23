Congress to protest against Agnipath scheme across Rajasthan on June 27

"The entire Congress stands with the youth opposing this scheme. We will do our best to ensure that the voice of the youth agitating against the Agnipath scheme reaches the prime minister and home minister of the country," state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here.



On June 27, the Congress will protest in the entire state and in each Assembly constituency, he said.



Rejecting the Centre's scheme, Dotasra said, "The youth who voted twice to form the NDA government at the Centre are feeling deceived," he claimed.