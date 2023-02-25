Congress to provide 50 pc reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youngsters in CWC
The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session in Nava Raipur on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women, youngsters and minorities
The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session in Nava Raipur on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee.
According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.
The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25.
The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines