Congress to unveil election manifesto on 5 April

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 5 April with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day.

"After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto, on 5th April at AICC headquarters. Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a post on X.

In Jaipur, he said, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the manifesto and address mega rallies.