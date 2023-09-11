Congress to take out 5-day yatra to demand national status for ERCP: Dotasra

The Rajasthan Congress will take out a five-day yatra this month to press its demand for national status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), party state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday.

He was speaking after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee which was presided over by its chairman Govind Ram Meghwal. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders.

The ERCP is worth more than Rs 37,000 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project was sent to the Central Water Commission in 2017.

Bharatpur, Alwar, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Ajmer, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Bundi and Dholpur districts will be benefitted by this project.