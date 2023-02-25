Congress, UML file nominations for Nepal's presidential polls amid dramatic political realignments

Meanwhile, Oli's party the CPN (UML), which is presently a key coalition partner in the Prachanda-led government, said that the ruling coalition has now collapsed with the prime minister's decision to elect the Congress nominee as the president.



"Prime Minister Prachanda betrayed the present coalition by agreeing to support the Congress nominee as the candidate for the post of the president. With this, the existing ruling coalition has now collapsed, inviting a fresh round of political instability in the country," Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the deputy general secretary of the CPN (UML) told local media. He argued that Prime Minister Prachanda decided to break the current ruling alliance at the behest of external forces.



Despite that breakup of the alliance, UML said that it will not quit the government until presidential elections are held. "We will be part of the government until the presidential elections since the Maoist party has still not told us that they won't support our nominee for the post of president," Prithvi Subba Gurung, a leader of the UML, told India Narrative on Saturday.