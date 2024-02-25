Congress urges PM Modi to fulfil special status commitment for Andhra

The Congress on Sunday said the real commitment to Andhra Pradesh would be demonstrated if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives the state special category status as committed to by then PM Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha in February 2014.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh noted that in the last week, PM Modi has inaugurated an AIIMS in Mangalagiri and an IIT in Tirupati.

"Both of these institutions were commitments made by the Manmohan Singh government in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. Of course, Mr Modi is now claiming credit," he said.