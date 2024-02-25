Congress urges PM Modi to fulfil special status commitment for Andhra
Then PM Manmohan Singh committed to the special category status in the Rajya Sabha in February 2014
The Congress on Sunday said the real commitment to Andhra Pradesh would be demonstrated if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives the state special category status as committed to by then PM Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha in February 2014.
Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh noted that in the last week, PM Modi has inaugurated an AIIMS in Mangalagiri and an IIT in Tirupati.
"Both of these institutions were commitments made by the Manmohan Singh government in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. Of course, Mr Modi is now claiming credit," he said.
The "real commitment" to Andhra Pradesh would be demonstrated if the prime minister were to give the state special category status to strengthen its financial position, as committed to by Manmohan Singh on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on 20 February 2014, Ramesh said.
"Dr. Manmohan Singh had committed to this Special Status for a period of five years, and the-then BJP front-bencher M. Venkaiah Naidu had got up and declared - '[W]hy only five years? BJP government will give for 10 years'," he recounted. "Both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Modi have a lot to answer for."
