Congress urges SC to take suo motu cognisance of 'land scam' in Ayodhya

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged a "huge property scam" is happening in Ayodhya.



"We have been saying this since June 2021 when things came to light on how the land scam is happening in Ayodhya but now the Ayodhya development authority has put out a list of 40 people who have been involved in a land scam in the building of the Ram temple and prominent among those are the Ayodhya's BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta BJP mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, former BJP MLA Gorakhnath Baba and multiple officers in the UP government whose relatives have bought land," Shrinate said.



She said people donated out of faith, but when their money is "played around" it is like "stealing from that donation".



"Why are BJP leaders acquiring more land at low cost and then selling it at steeply high prices to the temple trust with the cognisance of temple trust members," she asked.



"The only probe that is happening into the land scam is at the district magistrate-level. How can the DM probe the MLA, the ex-MLA, the ministers in the UP government," he said.



Shrinate questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah on the matter.



"Why is Mr Modi and Amit Shah conspicuously silent. Why are they not breaking their silence especially when it has come to light that members of your party are involved in a land scam in a place like Ayodhya which is seeing the building of Ram temple," she said.



"The Congress expects Prime Minister Modi to break his silence and urges the Supreme Court, under whose instruction the Ram temple trust was set up, to take suo motu cognizance of the matter and to act against these people," she said.