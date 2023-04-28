Congress urges state govt not to allow screening 'The Kerala Story' which makes 'false claims'

The opposition Congress on Friday urged the government not to give permission to screen the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story', as it aimed to create "communal divisions in society through false claims".

According to the filmmakers, 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen, "unearths" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" going missing in the southern state who have allegedly converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan rejected the claims of the movie makers and said it was clear that the intention of the upcoming movie was to tarnish the image of the state at the international level.