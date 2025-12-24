Congress urges Supreme Court appeal after Delhi HC grants bail to Kuldeep Sengar

Strong political reactions have followed the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant conditional bail to expelled BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the order and urged the government to challenge it before the Supreme Court, describing the crime as one of the most serious in recent years. He questioned the suspension of Sengar’s life sentence and said the Centre should seek an urgent appeal against the relief granted.

Calling the offence “exceptionally grave”, Raj said the case had shaken the conscience of the country and argued that such convictions should not be diluted. He also demanded stricter accountability, asserting that justice must reflect the severity of the crime.

Leaders from other parties responded more cautiously, stressing respect for the judicial process. Samajwadi Party Deputy Chief Whip R K Verma said the matter lay entirely within the court’s domain, adding that while sympathy remained with the survivor and her family, political parties should refrain from commenting on judicial decisions.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey echoed a similar view, stating that the order was a decision of the court and should be addressed through legal channels alone.