Congress warns Aravallis face major dilution of protection under new hill definition

The Congress on Thursday alleged that more than 90 per cent of the Aravalli range could be left unprotected under the Centre’s redefinition of the hills, potentially opening vast stretches to mining and other commercial activities.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the revised criteria for defining the Aravallis reflected a sharp disconnect between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s international rhetoric on environmental protection and domestic policy decisions. He accused the government of systematically undermining ecological balance by diluting environmental laws and pollution norms.

Under the new parameters, an “Aravalli Hill” is defined as a landform rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain, while an “Aravalli Range” is described as a cluster of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other. Ramesh argued that this threshold would drastically shrink the area qualifying for protection.

Citing data from the Forest Survey of India, he said only about 8.7 per cent of the Aravalli hills rise above the 100-metre benchmark.