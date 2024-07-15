Congress welcomes SC move to hear Aadhaar Act challenge as money bill

The Congress on Monday, 15 July welcomed the Supreme Court agreeing to consider a submission for setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as money bills, and hoped a final verdict will come before CJI D Y Chandrachud retires in November this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who also heads the Supreme Court Bar Association, that the pleadings are complete and the petitions needed to be listed for hearing. "I will take the call when I form the constitution benches," the CJI said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "In the last ten years many Bills have been bulldozed through Parliament by having them declared 'Money Bills' under Article 110 of the Constitution. A good example of this is the Aadhar Act of 2016."