Congress will form govts in all 5 states: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that his party will form government in all five states after the November Assembly elections and also took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is seeking votes on his name instead of his party or Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the media in NewDelhi, Kharge said: "The atmosphere is in our favour. We will win all the five states. Us-5, Them-0. This is the situation today."

He also emphasised that everyone makes an effort and they too are making efforts.