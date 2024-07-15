Congress wishes K P Sharma Oli on being appointed Nepal PM

The Congress on Monday, 15 July extended its wishes to K P Sharma Oli on his appointment as the prime minister of Nepal, and said that every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries for a brighter future.

Oli, the leader of Nepal's largest communist party, was appointed Nepal's prime minister for a fourth term on Sunday, 14 july to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, 13 July leading to the formation of the new government.