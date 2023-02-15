Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group

"As the steward of the financial system, the RBI must do everything possible to protect India's banks and financial institutions, and we urge you to act in the national interest to ensure that India's taxpayers do not pay the price for the 'misgovernance' and potential 'illegalities' of one influential business house," he wrote to Das.



Ramesh also posted his letter to SEBI chief Buch on Twitter saying, many Indian citizens were disturbed by the allegations that the Adani Group has indulged in "brazen stock manipulation" and "accounting fraud" via a "vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities".



"Apart from the potential violation of several Indian laws, this goes against everything that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SBI) stands for. We urge you to investigate all potential violations and to ensure complete transparency about who is investing in Adani Group companies," Ramesh said.



"Given the Adani Group's size and political connections, it is incumbent that such investigations are seen as fair and complete, with no favour shown to the influential business group," the Congress general secretary stressed.