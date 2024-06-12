Cong's Ragini Nayak files police complaint against India TV's Rajat Sharma for on-air abuse

Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak lodged a complaint with the Tughlaq Road police station in Delhi against India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, accusing him of abusing her on live television. Nayak also demanded an unconditional apology during a press conference on Tuesday.

Nayak alleged Sharma of verbal abuse directed towards her.

“The unwarranted use of abusive language on national television against a woman panelist (without any provocation) directly attracts the rigours of the IPC. The gravity of the situation is amplified by the very fact that such abusive statements were made by a senior journalist like Mr Sharma on a show broadcast on national television…” reads the complaint by Nayak.