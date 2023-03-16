Congress's student wing stages protest against Centre's education policy

NSUI national secretary Nitish Gaur said, "Dozens of incidents of malpractices in competitive examinations and cases of paper leaks have been coming to the fore for a long time due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, yet the Ministry of Education is silent."



During the protest, Delhi NSUI president Kunal Shehrawat said, "We came on the streets to protest against the questionable role of paper leaks and examination agencies for a long time. The police of the BJP administration are trying to suppress the demonstration which is in the interest of students."



He claimed that NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan and some other activists were arrested by the police.