Cong's Shaktisinh Gohil files breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday filed a breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, for allegedly violating the rules and established procedures by making allegations against a Lok Sabha member.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman under Rule 188, Gohil said Goyal violated Rule 238, which clearly states that "no allegation of a defamatory or incriminatory nature shall be made by a member against any other member or a member of the House".

As the Upper House resumed for the afternoon session after being adjourned earlier, Goyal said he had raised a serious matter in the morning regarding a senior Congress leader going abroad and stating that "democracy is in danger" in India and even sought the US and Europe to interfere in the country's affairs.