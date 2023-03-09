Conrad Sangma chairs first cabinet meeting of MDA 2.0, approves 2 bills

The first cabinet meeting of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government on Thursday approved a bill to formally repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired the cabinet meeting which also approved an amendment of the contingency fund bill 2023, an ordinance of which was approved by the cabinet earlier this year.

"We have now brought both the ordinances in the form of bills which would be ratified in the upcoming budget session," the CM told PTI after chairing the first cabinet meeting here.