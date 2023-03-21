'Consistent with dignity, socially acceptable', SC mulls panel to examine less painful method of execution

"There two perspectives to look at, one, is there any alternate method, which is more consistent with human dignity so as to render this method of execution as unconstitutional. Two, even if there is no alternate method, does this method satisfy the test for proportionality so as to be uphelda", the Chief Justice told the AG to examine.



The bench further added that change in technology or availability of better science is a ground for relooking it and in order to relook at hanging, the court must have some underlying data.



"At legal level, we must have some scientific data in our handsawe can hear you on the remit of the committee, the ambit of the committee you can come back to us," the Chief Justice told the AG.