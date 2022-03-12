Constable dies after hair transplant in Patna

A constable of Bihar Military Police (BMP) died of a cardiac arrest, just a day after he underwent hair transplant, an official said on Saturday.



The family members of the deceased claimed that he underwent hair transplant at a private clinic called 'Enhance' on Boring Canal Road on Wednesday and died due to the reaction of medicines the next day.



The doctors and nursing staff of the private clinic have fled after the incident.



Manoranjan Paswan, a native of Kamal Bigha village under Rajgir police station in Nalanda district and posted in Gaya, was in Patna for undergoing hair transplant.



After getting the hair transplant, as soon as Paswan returned home, he started complaining about itchy skin.



His friend Kamal Kumar took him to the clinic the next day but Paswan's health deteriorated further, post which staff members of the clinic took him to a private hospital.



According to police, Paswan was admitted in the ICU where a plastic surgeon, cardiac surgeon, internal medicine and ICU specialists were treating him. However, after an hour, Paswan died.



The doctors of the hospital claimed that he was brought to the hospital in an extremely serious condition.



"He died due to complications arising from hair transplant treatment. It could be a case of improper treatment leading to reaction of medicines during hair transplant," a doctor said.



Post-mortem report revealed that he died of a cardiac arrest.



"We have preserved his viscera. The reports of viscera will give the exact reason for his death," said SK Sahi, SHO of Patliputra colony police station.



"As the clinic is located on Boring road, we have transferred the same to SK Puri police station," he said.



Satish Singh, SHO of SK Puri police station, said: "The family members of the deceased have given a written complaint and we are investigating it.



According to sources, the clinic's medical staff had taken away the prescriptions from Paswan.



The victim was set to get married on May 11.