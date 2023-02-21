Constant effort needed to protect mother tongue: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday stressed the need to preserve the mother tongue and said it is not just a means for communication but a foundation of our culture.



In a Facebook post on the "International Mother Language Day" today, he said, "Let us celebrate the rich diversity of languages that exist around the world."



The day should be observed in a meaningful way by recognising the world's linguistic diversity and ensuring that our posterity can also enjoy the richness and beauty of our mother tongue.