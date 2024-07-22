Constitute high-level committee to probe paper leaks: Congress MP

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday, 22 July, termed the irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG exam as the "biggest scam" and demanded that a high-level committee be constituted to look into incidents of paper leaks.

"In recent years, India has witnessed a troubling rise in the competitive exam paper leaks, undermining the integrity and credibility of the education and recruitment system. As per the government data, a total of 70 examination papers have been leaked in the last seven years in 15 states," the Ernakulam MP said in Lok Sabha.

"States like Tamil Nadu, many other regional parties have raised concern about the integrity of these exams and they want these exams to be cancelled..." he said.

The Congress MP raised concerns about the irregularities reported from different centres where the NEET exam had been conducted.

"The NTA faced widespread allegations of irregularities and paper leaks, notably with 67 top-ranking candidates scoring 99.99 percentile, including six from a single examination centre in Haryana. Who owns these centres?" he said.