Constitution, democracy in danger; we will emerge stronger when we sort out differences: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said both the Constitution and parliamentary democracy were in danger in the country.

He said this was because the people who were in power were those who do not believe in the Constitution, India’s flag, parliamentary democracy of governance and they were waiting for the right time to change all these things and bring their own Constitution.

Speaking at the launch of a book on his 50 years in politics, Kharge said, "This is a very happy and emotional event for me. I entered the Karnataka assembly in 1972 and I completed 50 years in politics last year."

Apart from Kharge, Congress parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury were also present during the book launch.

Kharge said the book was to be released last year but owing to various reasons it kept being delayed and "we have gathered here today for its release by Sonia Gandhi". He also thanked Sukhdev Thorat and Chetan Shinde for putting their hard work into the book.

Kharge said leaders from all parties had written very warm messages for him in the book. "Even if I do not agree with them ideologically or politically, on a personal basis I wish them all well too. But I also cannot ignore that today both the Constitution and parliamentary democracy are in danger in our country.