Constitution, not parliament, supreme: P Chidambaram on Dhankhar's remarks on judiciary

"The striking down of one Act does not mean that the 'basic structure' doctrine is wrong," he added.



"In fact, the Hon'ble Chairman's views should warn every Constitution-loving citizen to be alert to the dangers ahead," Chidambaram said.



Dhankhar, who has criticised in and outside the House the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act by the apex court, said Wednesday that it was "a scenario perhaps unparalleled in the democratic history of the world."



"The executive is ordained to be in compliance with the constitutional prescription emanating from Parliament. It was obligated to adhere to the NJAC. Judicial verdict cannot run it down," he had said.



His statement came in the backdrop of a raging debate on the issue of appointment to the higher judiciary with the government questioning the current Collegium system and the Supreme Court defending it.