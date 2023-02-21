Constitution supreme, SC credibility cannot be eroded by individuals' statements, says HC

“It (SC credibility) cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals. The Constitution of India is supreme and sacrosanct. Every citizen of India is bound by the Constitution and is expected to abide by the constitutional values,” the court said in its order.



“The constitutional institutions are to be respected by all, including constitutional authorities and persons holding constitutional posts,” the judges added.



The HC took note of the statements of Rijiju and Dhankhar submitted by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, which said the government has never undermined the authority of the judiciary and its independence will always remain untouched, and that they respect the ideals of the Constitution.