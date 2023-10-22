Constitution under suspension in J&K: Congress

The Constitution has been put under suspension in Jammu and Kashmir and by not holding the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the Centre is making "a mockery of democracy", senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra said in Srinagar on Sunday.

"Jammu and Kashmir is facing the ugliest situation, leading to suffocation and chaos amongst the public. Reorganisation of the full-fledged state was the biggest assault on the unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir," Karra, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, said while addressing a party workers' meeting in the city's Batamaloo area.

"Apparently, the Centre is punishing people under the garb of various anti-people measures and by enacting different laws, without any consultation or evolving a consensus," he alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Karra said, "The reorganisation led to suppression and oppression of people, who were not allowed to raise their heads against the suspension of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir." The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.