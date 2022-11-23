Constitution vests enormous power on fragile shoulder of ECs, CEC, need person like late T N Seshan: SC

"There is no vacuum in the Constitution. Election commissioners are presently appointed by the president on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. When there were no enactments, the Vineet Narain and Vishaka judgments (that laid down guidelines for dealing with sexual harassment at workplace) happened but in this case, there is no such vacuum," he said, adding that the court has to look at the issue from this perspective.



The bench said since 1990, voices have been raised from various quarters and once, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani had written for a collegium-like system for constitutional bodies, including election commissioners.



"Democracy is a basic structure of the Constitution. There is no debate to that. We also cannot tell Parliament to do something and we will not do that. We just want to do something to the issue that has been raised since 1990. The situation on the ground is alarming. We know that there will be opposition from the ruling party to not allow us go past the present system," the bench said.