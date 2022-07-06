Consultative Committee of Defence Ministry to meet on Agnipath on July 8

The Consultative Committee of Defence Ministry will meet to discuss the new recruitment scheme Agnipath on July 8 (Friday).



Ahead of the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament, this meeting is supposed to discuss the new recruitment scheme in detail and the members of parliament will be given information about it in the meeting on behalf of the ministry.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the meeting. The committee consists of 20 members of parliament -- 13 from the Lok Sabha and 7 from the Rajya Sabha.