Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday, September 14.

At a press conference in Delhi, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.

Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp to apply for subsidy.