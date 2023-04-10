Contempt case: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology in Delhi HC, discharged

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri appeared before the Delhi High Court on Monday and tendered an unconditional apology in connection with a criminal contempt case over his alleged remarks against a judge of the court.

Accepting his apology, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Vikas Mahajan discharged Agnihotri of the contempt charge and cautioned him to remain careful in the future.

"In view of the circumstances that Vivek Agnihotri stated that he has utmost respect for the institution of judiciary and did not intend to wilfully offend the majesty of this court, the notice to show cause issued to him is hereby recalled. Vivek Agnihotri stands discharged as the alleged contemnor," the bench said.