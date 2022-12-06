Contempt case: HC asks Vivek Agnihotri to appear before court, show remorse in person

"Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit," the bench told Agnihotri's lawyer.



His lawyer submitted that the filmmaker has tendered an unconditional apology in a affidavit in which he has also stated that he deleted his tweets against the judge himself.



However, the court was informed by the amicus curiae that the submission was wrong and it was Twitter which deleted his tweets.



"All of this submission you can make once he is present before this court," the bench told Agnihotri's counsel.



It further said that appearing before this court was not a suffering and added "Let him appear. Is there any difficulty in appearing before this court? We hope not."